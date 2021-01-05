Tulsa man dies in crash on U.S. 75 late Monday

A Tulsa man died after the car he was driving ran off a Tulsa highway and struck a guardrail late Monday.

Kody Clowdus, 36, was driving a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria north on U.S. 75 when a crash occurred just north of 56th Street North about 10 p.m., an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

Clowdus' car struck the end of a guardrail, and he was pinned in the vehicle for two hours, troopers reported. He was extricated by a Turley Fire Department crew and died at the scene, troopers said.

Clowdus was not wearing a seat belt, the OHP reported.