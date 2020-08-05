A Tulsa man died in a Texas hospital a week after crashing on U.S. 259 south of Harris, Oklahoma, on May 24.
Michael Murray, 50, died May 30 in Plano, according to a delayed fatality report sent Wednesday by Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Murray was said to be driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu southbound in McCurtain County when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed.
He was transported to a hospital in Plano where he died six days after suffering a head injury in the crash. Murray was not wearing a seat belt, troopers reported, and air bags did not deploy.