 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa man could face human trafficking charge in federal court, police say after arrest

  • Updated
  • 0

A Tulsa man arrested Tuesday is expected to face federal charges related to human trafficking after a Tulsa Police investigation into a commercial sex enterprise.

Jeremy Glazier mugshot July 2022 provided

Glazier

Officers with the Human Trafficking and Vice Unit investigating Tuesday at a residence reportedly found Jeremy Glazier with a pistol and about 300 grams of unidentified illegal drugs, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Glazier, 34, was the subject of an ongoing investigation, suspected by HTV Unit officers to be a pimp, the news release states. Police reportedly interviewed a victim at the residence who helped investigators determine his involvement in a commercial sex enterprise.

A citizen of the Muscogee-Creek Nation, Glazier would be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office, police said. He could face several firearms-related complaints, as well as drug distribution charges, according to the news release.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California wildfire: Crews make progress against fire near Yosemite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert