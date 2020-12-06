Tulsa man arrested on shooting warrant after pursuit ending with crash into tree near nursing home

Tulsa Police officers arrested a man wanted in an unrelated shooting case after a short pursuit Saturday during which the driver crashed into a tree and a fence with two passengers in tow, almost striking a nursing home.

A police news release states Tyler Smithee faces new charges of endangering others while eluding law enforcement, committing a gang-related offense and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Officers also arrested one of the passengers, Lacie Burch, on a warrant from Collin County, Texas, and a complaint of harboring a fugitive.

An officer was on patrol around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South East 85th East Avenue when he turned on his lights and siren to go to the aid of a colleague, the release states.

While en route the officer reported noticing a Chevrolet pickup "rapidly accelerated," causing the officer to conclude the driver was fleeing from him in apparent belief he was being chased.

A short pursuit ensued in the area but ended when the driver, alleged to have been Smithee, crashed into a tree and fence before stopping feet from a nursing home near 21st Street and Memorial Drive.