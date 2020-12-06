Tulsa man arrested on shooting warrant after pursuit ending with crash into tree near nursing home

Tulsa Police officers arrested a man wanted in an unrelated shooting case after a short pursuit Saturday during which the driver crashed into a tree and a fence with two passengers in tow, almost striking a nursing home.
A police news release states Tyler Smithee faces new charges of endangering others while eluding law enforcement, committing a gang-related offense and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Officers also arrested one of the passengers, Lacie Burch, on a warrant from Collin County, Texas, and a complaint of harboring a fugitive.
An officer was on patrol around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South East 85th East Avenue when he turned on his lights and siren to go to the aid of a colleague, the release states.
While en route the officer reported noticing a Chevrolet pickup "rapidly accelerated," causing the officer to conclude the driver was fleeing from him in apparent belief he was being chased.
A short pursuit ensued in the area but ended when the driver, alleged to have been Smithee, crashed into a tree and fence before stopping feet from a nursing home near 21st Street and Memorial Drive.
Smithee reportedly fled on foot and hid in the area but was discovered under a truck with the aid of a police helicopter, and he reportedly admitted throwing a gun during the pursuit. Officers said they have yet to recover the weapon but planned to search on Sunday.
The wrecked truck had body armor, a holster and pistol magazines in it, according to the release. Burch was arrested after police alleged she lied to them about Smithee's name, while the other woman in the vehicle was interviewed and released.
Smith had been charged in October with two counts of shooting with intent to kill in an Oct. 10 incident. His bond in that case was set at $310,000.
