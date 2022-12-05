Tulsa man arrested in his girlfriend's slaying

A Tulsa man who eluded authorities for nearly a week after his girlfriend's slaying was taken into custody Sunday.

Police arrested Isaias Torres Jr., 28, on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 32-year-old Monica Deleon, who was pronounced dead at a hospital early Nov. 30.

Torres had been sought since then on a warrant after Tulsa Police detectives spoke with his family members, from whom he apparently sought help with the wounded woman, and found evidence that may be connected to the killing in his apartment.

Torres allegedly fled on foot after a family member called 911 about 5:30 a.m. on that Wednesday. Police found Deleon with a laceration and other cuts to her neck and bruising on her body, an affidavit states.

A family member told police Torres had arrived at a residence near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue around 3 a.m. that morning. He was on foot, wet and requesting help after reportedly leaving his friend and vehicle partially submerged in a pond.

The family member reportedly drove his truck to a wooded area, thinking he was helping Torres with a drunk friend, but smelled blood and saw blood on the woman's neck.

A fight ensued between the two men after they returned to the east Tulsa residence with Deleon, according to Torres' affidavit. Another family member, whose car Torres had been driving, called 911 when she found Deleon was not breathing.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said Torres and Deleon were in a dating relationship.

Torres fled before officers arrived at the residence. A search warrant served at Torres' apartment nearby revealed boots wet with mud and apparent blood evidence, according to an affidavit. Officers later found clothing and blood pools in the wooded area.

Torres was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Sunday and remains held at Tulsa County jail.

An information sheet filed in the case alleges Torres stabbed Deleon, and a Tulsa County judge set his bond at $500,000 with a GPS monitor if he is released.