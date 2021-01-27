Tulsa man, 57, dies in Mayes County collision

A 57-year-old man died in a Mayes County collision Tuesday evening when he failed to yield from a stop sign and his vehicle was struck by an oncoming semi, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Mickey Hamilton of Tulsa was driving a Kia Sportage west on West 435 Road south of Adair at 6:30 p.m. when he reportedly drove through the stop sign at the U.S. 69 intersection. A semi driving north on U.S. 69 hit Hamilton’s vehicle, according to a trooper's report from the scene.

Hamilton’s passenger, a 74-year-old Muskogee woman, was pinned in the vehicle for an “unknown amount of time” before the Adair Fire Department rescued her.

Hamilton was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His passenger was admitted in stable condition with leg and arm injuries.

The semi driver, a 35-year-old man from Houston, sustained no injuries.