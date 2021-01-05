 Skip to main content
Tulsa man, 36, dies after car accident on U.S. 75 late Monday

A Tulsa man died after the car he was driving departed the highway and struck a guardrail late Monday.

The report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol states Kody Clowdus, 36, was driving a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria northbound on U.S. 75 about 10 p.m. when the vehicle departed the roadway.

According to the report, Clowdus struck the end of a guardrail and was pinned in the vehicle for two hours. He was extricated by a Turley Fire Department crew and died at the scene, troopers said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Clowdus was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

