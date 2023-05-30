A Tulsa man died Tuesday after crashing his SUV on a Creek County road the night before, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jose Ricardo, 28, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer on West 181st Street South around 10:30 p.m. Monday when troopers say he lost control about two miles east of Mounds.
The SUV departed the road to the right, struck a culvert and rolled before coming to rest on its top, according to a preliminary crash report. Ricardo was pinned inside for about 90 minutes before Glenpool firefighters were able to get him out of the vehicle. He was transported in critical condition to a Tulsa hospital where he died around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers said Ricardo was not wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to OHP.