One of three passengers involved in a fatal crash Sunday afternoon near Skiatook Lake was pronounced dead after he was pinned inside the upside-down vehicle nearly five hours, state troopers said.

A 2002 F-150 was reportedly about one mile south of Skiatook when the pickup went off the road near Lake Road and Wells Drive, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The 37-year-old driver, a Tulsa man, was hospitalized in critical condition after he was ejected about 25 feet in the rollover crash around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

A passenger, 27-year-old Raul Azuaje of Tulsa, was pinned after the truck came to rest on its top. He was extracted around 5:20 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger was transported to a Tulsa hospital with serious injuries, troopers said, while a third passenger was treated and released.