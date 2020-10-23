 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa man, 26, killed in crash near Pryor early Friday

Tulsa man, 26, killed in crash near Pryor early Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

A Tulsa man was killed in a Mayes County crash early Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers said a car and trailer-trailer rig were involved in the crash on U.S. 69 about a mile south of Pryor about 5:55 a.m.

The car's driver, Jose Torres-Garcia, 26, died at the scene.

The truck driver and passenger, both of Texas, were not injured, according to the report. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers noted that rain had made the highway slick. 

Video: Corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter

Gallery: Tulsa-area pets in need of homes

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News