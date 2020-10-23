Tulsa man, 26, killed in crash early Friday on U.S. 69 near Pryor

A Tulsa man was killed in early Friday morning in Mayes County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers are still working to understand what happened, but they say a car and semi-trailer were involved about 5:55 a.m. on U.S. 69 north near Pryor.
The car's driver, Jose Torres-Garcia, 26, died at the scene.
The semi-trailer's driver and passenger, both of Texas, were uninjured, according to the report.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers noted the morning thunderstorms had made the highway slick.
