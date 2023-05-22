A 25-year-old Tulsa man was killed Friday after he crashed on a rainy offramp from the Creek Turnpike, state troopers said.

Randy Taylor was reportedly driving a 2006 Ford Taurus east on the turnpike when he crashed while trying to negotiate a curve at the Riverside Drive offramp.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Taylor's car struck a tree, leaving him pinned inside the vehicle about two hours. His seat belt was in use, troopers said.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after he was extricated by the Tulsa Fire Department.

Troopers cited the cause of the crash as unsafe speed for a wet roadway.