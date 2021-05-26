Tulsa lifeguard shortage: City offering $150 hiring incentive

The city is offering a $150 hiring incentive for lifeguards, a shortage of which "is threatening to delay summer fun at Tulsa Parks community pools," the city said Wednesday.

All city pools were scheduled to open on June 5, but due to the lack of qualified lifeguard hires, pools will now open on a staggered schedule, the city said.

So far, only five lifeguards have been hired to work across the city's four public pools this summer.

“The pandemic created a perfect storm when it comes to recruiting for these summer jobs,” said Anna America, the city’s chief of culture and recreation.

“Our most successful recruiting efforts are at our local high schools, but we haven’t been able to host job fairs or get in touch with our younger generations who are looking for summer employment.”

Tulsa Parks must have 36 lifeguards to be considered fully staffed. In 2019, the department was able to successfully open all community pools with 24 employees.

This week, as a hiring incentive, Mayor G.T. Bynum approved a $150 signing bonus at the end of the first week and an additional $250 at the end of the season for new hires.

Lifeguard pay is $9.63 per hour.