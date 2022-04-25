Tulsa legislative candidate retains spot on ballot

A Republican candidate for House District 79 in southeast Tulsa remained on the June 28 primary ballot after the Oklahoma State Election Board, on a split vote, turned down a challenge to his eligibility.

That contest of candidacy was one of 12 decided by the board Monday.

Former Tulsa city councilor Karen Gilbert, also an HD 79 Republican candidate, said in her contest of candidacy that Stan Stevens should be stricken because he pleaded guilty to three felony drug charges in 2008. State law bans felons from holding office for 15 years.

According to Gilbert and her attorney, Terry Simonson, Stevens apparently had those charges expunged in recent months so that no official record of them exists. Stevens did not directly confirm the expungement or even admit to the 2008 guilty pleas, but news accounts confirm the latter.

The board's decision, then, came down to whether expungement — or the lack of an official record — negated the 15-year ban. By a 2-1 vote, the board decided it did.

The decision leaves Gilbert, Stevens and Paul Hassink in the June 28 Republican primary with a possible Aug. 23 runoff. The ultimate winner will face Democratic incumbent Melissa Provenzano in the Nov. 8 general election.

Also Monday, the board retained Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards on the ballot over the objection of challenger Matt Price and told labor commissioner candidate Sean Roberts he had to remove "The Patriot" from the middle of the name he listed at filing.

Edwards did not become Muskogee County DA until last fall, when he was appointed to complete an unexpired term. Price contended Edwards did not move his voter registration from Tulsa County in time to meet the six-month requirement.

Roberts produced as a witness U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, who testified that several people have told him Roberts is a patriot, but that was not enough to convince the election board.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.