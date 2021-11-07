Tulsa leaders in pandemic response honored with Paragon Awards

Leadership Tulsa is honoring leaders across various sectors who have made a difference during the pandemic response as part of the group’s 2021 Paragon Awards presentation.

Members of the Tulsa community submitted nominations from which the award winners were selected.

Sue Ann Bell is being recognized for her work keeping Tulsa Public Schools safe, clean and in good repair. As an already difficult job became exponentially more difficult during the pandemic, Bell exemplified leadership that inspires, encourages and supports her team.

“They would walk through fire for her, and her ability to stay positive and make each of them feel special is like nothing I have ever seen,” the nomination letter states.

Bruce Dart has served five local health departments in three states during his 36-year career in public health. He is the executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, with 340 team members. Dart has provided calm leadership and evidence-based information to keep Tulsans safe and informed while ramping up extraordinary efforts to provide community members data, testing and vaccination opportunities.