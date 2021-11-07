Tulsa leaders in pandemic response honored with Paragon Awards

Leadership Tulsa is honoring leaders across various sectors who have made a difference during the pandemic response as part of the group’s 2021 Paragon Awards presentation.
Members of the Tulsa community submitted nominations from which the award winners were selected.
Sue Ann Bell is being recognized for her work keeping Tulsa Public Schools safe, clean and in good repair. As an already difficult job became exponentially more difficult during the pandemic, Bell exemplified leadership that inspires, encourages and supports her team.
“They would walk through fire for her, and her ability to stay positive and make each of them feel special is like nothing I have ever seen,” the nomination letter states.
Bruce Dart has served five local health departments in three states during his 36-year career in public health. He is the executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, with 340 team members. Dart has provided calm leadership and evidence-based information to keep Tulsans safe and informed while ramping up extraordinary efforts to provide community members data, testing and vaccination opportunities.
Corey Jones took the lead on COVID-19 reporting for the Tulsa World during the pandemic. His thorough stories explained the many nuances of the pandemic in a way that was easy to understand. He delved deeply into the data to help readers get a better understanding of the virus’s impact on Tulsa while also interfacing with public health leaders and officials.
His nominator says, “I always appreciate his attention to detail and understanding that the data was ever changing and may contradict what we provided days or weeks ago.”
Sarah Grounds, a former nurse, helped found Night Light Tulsa to provide food and supplies to homeless individuals “under the bridge” near Cain’s Ballroom. In 2015 it received nonprofit status as City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.
As the pandemic escalated in 2020, Grounds and her team opened the first hotel shelter in Tulsa for those needing to isolate or quarantine or while awaiting COVID testing.
LIFE Senior Services, under the leadership of Eileen Bradshaw, made sure seniors and caregivers were taken care of during the pandemic with in-home services, food deliveries and daily check-in calls.
Senior Centers offered drive-through meals, virtual programming and check-in calls about vaccination availability. Transportation was provided to and from vaccine appointments, and a vaccine clinic was opened to seniors in the community.
Calvin Moore, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa, pivoted his organization several times and delivered more than 300,000 additional meals, distributed more than 17 tons of bulk food, and provided nearly 30,000 snacks and meals to local youths.
“Calvin Moore is an exemplary servant leader,” his nomination letter states.
Tahira Taqi Miles has been at the helm of Urban Strategies in Tulsa, supporting and transforming the Eugene Field neighborhood, since 2019. When COVID hit, she buckled down to support the nearly 1,000 residents who are part of the Choice Neighborhood transformation project.
She and her team of family support specialists made calls to each of the 350 households weekly, ensuring that families could stay stable during the pandemic.
The Bank of Oklahoma made contributions of $1 million above its original plan to support organizations on the front lines of relief efforts for those affected by the virus and the resulting economic shutdown.
BOK identified nonprofits battling food insecurity in each major market where it operates. Its partnership with Hunger Free Oklahoma in the Tulsa area employed laid-off food service workers to make meals that could be delivered to those fighting food insecurity across northeastern Oklahoma.
The Regional Medical Response System leads health care system planning, preparedness and response; Region 7, serving Tulsa and the surrounding areas, created dashboards of hospital vacancies to help with patient placement, provided data to officials to assist with decision-making efforts, and helped public health departments have accurate information on patient numbers and bed availability within Tulsa County.
The RMRS also provided PPE and medical equipment to long-term care facilities and local hospitals.
The Greenwood Cultural Center remained true to its mission by remaining open to the thousands of tourists who visit annually. Of all the years to be faced with a worldwide pandemic, the year leading up to the May centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was not a year when it could rest or close to the public.
The center created new partnerships, produced online exhibits and conducted dozens of virtual presentations, all while remaining a safe and healthy place to visit.
