Tulsa lawmaker seeking higher wages for school support staff

Citing a local school district’s fall 2021 decision to cancel classes for a day due to a lack of bus drivers, a Tulsa lawmaker has filed a proposal for the upcoming legislative session to provide a pay raise for school support employees.

A general appropriation bill submitted Thursday by state Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, would provide a 20% pay increase for non-certified school district employees who currently earn less than $80,000 per year, such as bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition staff, teacher’s assistants and paraprofessionals.

For a brand new bus driver at Broken Arrow Public Schools, the legislation would mean increasing the starting pay from $13.66 per hour to $16.39 per hour. For their counterpart at Union, it would mean starting at $15.02 per hour instead of $12.52.

“The shortage is acute,” Waldron said, noting that inflation was a factor in the decision to seek a double-digit raise. “We had schools shut down during a COVID-19 wave last year because they couldn’t get bus drivers. We have people in Tulsa making $10.50 per hour as support staff in our schools and that’s not going to keep people there.

“They’re essential workers and they are vital to keeping our schools open.”

Even with several offering sign-on bonuses, more than a dozen districts around the Tulsa area had multiple job postings for support positions as of Friday morning, including Tulsa, Union, Jenks, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Claremore, Coweta and Owasso.

For example, officials at Union Public Schools said in December that even with a $2,000 sign-on bonus, they are unable to expand its popular extended day program due to eight vacant positions that they have not been able to fill.

Along with temporarily canceling routes in rolling blackout style during both the fall 2021 and fall 2022 semesters, Bixby Public Schools had to cancel classes for a day in November 2021 due to a lack of bus drivers.

Other area districts, including Union and Jenks, had to cancel or consolidate routes for specific campuses during the 2021-2022 school year due to a lack of available bus drivers.

“There are tremendous needs,” Waldron said. “We have people working in our schools who are living below the poverty line.”

Two measures were filed during the 2022 legislative session to provide a pay raise for school districts’ non-certified staff, with one calling for a 3% raise and the other calling for a 6% raise. However, neither made it past the committee level.

As of the close of business Friday, Waldron’s proposal has not been assigned a bill number. The 2023 legislative session starts on Feb. 6.

Featured video:

Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton’s most memorable stories of 2022 'How did these people not know?': Broken Arrow senior denied right to wear feather at graduation Board member calls for superintendent's resignation after contentious TPS meeting with walkout Tulsa Public Schools accredited with a warning over HB1775 violation Audio from TPS implicit bias training was a voice reading presentation slides verbatim McLain High School students, staff return to class following fatal shooting Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now