 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tulsa lawmaker seeking higher wages for school support staff

  • Updated
  • 0

Citing a local school district’s fall 2021 decision to cancel classes for a day due to a lack of bus drivers, a Tulsa lawmaker has filed a proposal for the upcoming legislative session to provide a pay raise for school support employees.

A general appropriation bill submitted Thursday by state Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, would provide a 20% pay increase for non-certified school district employees who currently earn less than $80,000 per year, such as bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition staff, teacher’s assistants and paraprofessionals.

For a brand new bus driver at Broken Arrow Public Schools, the legislation would mean increasing the starting pay from $13.66 per hour to $16.39 per hour. For their counterpart at Union, it would mean starting at $15.02 per hour instead of $12.52.

“The shortage is acute,” Waldron said, noting that inflation was a factor in the decision to seek a double-digit raise. “We had schools shut down during a COVID-19 wave last year because they couldn’t get bus drivers. We have people in Tulsa making $10.50 per hour as support staff in our schools and that’s not going to keep people there.

People are also reading…

“They’re essential workers and they are vital to keeping our schools open.”

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Even with several offering sign-on bonuses, more than a dozen districts around the Tulsa area had multiple job postings for support positions as of Friday morning, including Tulsa, Union, Jenks, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Claremore, Coweta and Owasso.

For example, officials at Union Public Schools said in December that even with a $2,000 sign-on bonus, they are unable to expand its popular extended day program due to eight vacant positions that they have not been able to fill.

Along with temporarily canceling routes in rolling blackout style during both the fall 2021 and fall 2022 semesters, Bixby Public Schools had to cancel classes for a day in November 2021 due to a lack of bus drivers.

Other area districts, including Union and Jenks, had to cancel or consolidate routes for specific campuses during the 2021-2022 school year due to a lack of available bus drivers.

“There are tremendous needs,” Waldron said. “We have people working in our schools who are living below the poverty line.”

Two measures were filed during the 2022 legislative session to provide a pay raise for school districts’ non-certified staff, with one calling for a 3% raise and the other calling for a 6% raise. However, neither made it past the committee level.

As of the close of business Friday, Waldron’s proposal has not been assigned a bill number. The 2023 legislative session starts on Feb. 6.

Featured video:

Investigative reporting and local schools coverage by Andrea Eger and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.
Waldron, John.jpg

Waldron

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert