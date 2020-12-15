Tulsa launches new 'comprehensive' effort to fight meth addiction

With methamphetamine remaining “Tulsa’s drug of choice,” more than a dozen government agencies and private organizations came together Monday to announce a new “comprehensive strategy” to fight a substance so powerful that it can be addictive after only one use.

Officials described the new approach as a “crawl, walk, run” strategy, starting with detox and progressing through rehab and long-term recovery. The “treatment continuum” will even help recovering addicts find permanent housing and employment, officials said during an online press briefing.

“It’s way more than drug treatment,” said Mimi Tarrasch, the chief officer of Women in Recovery, one of the groups involved in Monday’s announcement. “It’s an entire reshaping of one’s life.”

Despite publicity surrounding an opioid crisis in Oklahoma, one out of three people seeking drug treatment in Tulsa are hooked on meth, making it the city’s most abused illicit drug, according to data from state mental-health officials. The new Treatment Continuum was devised by the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, which describes itself as a nonpartisan team of policy and mental-health experts, funded by Tulsa’s Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.