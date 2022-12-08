Tulsa launches Humanitarian of the Year Awards as new annual tradition

Working in the aerospace industry, Richard Jackson had never prepared anyone’s tax returns except his own. But that didn’t stop him from launching a program in the mid-1990s to provide tax services to low-income Tulsans.

The city’s Earned Income Tax Credit Program served nearly 20,000 people a year and became a model for similar efforts in other cities. And on Thursday afternoon, it helped Jackson earn one of Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Awards.

The city honored Jackson posthumously after he died earlier this year at age 90. In addition to the tax service, he devoted three decades of retirement to volunteering for various nonprofits, including the Tulsa Children’s Coalition.

“He was an amazing man and set a high standard for the rest of us,” said Brent Johnson, the coalition’s board president.

The city’s Human Rights Commission, a 15-member panel appointed by the mayor, plans to make the Humanitarian of the Year Award an annual tradition each December to honor “Tulsans who have gone above and beyond in humanitarian work,” officials said.

A second award went to Vicky Langston, who has spent nearly 20 years volunteering for Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries and other interfaith organizations.

In 2008, she started a program called Open Tables to bring together people from different faiths. The group organizes three dinners a year to foster dialogue among Christians, Jews, Muslims and members of other religions.

In her acceptance speech at City Hall, Langston offered several quotes that “I have tried to live by.”

She began with: “It is better to build a longer table than a taller fence,” before quoting John Wesley, founder of Methodism in the 18th century, who reportedly said, “We don’t have to believe alike to love alike.”

“If we could live by that,” Langston said, “we would have a better world today.”