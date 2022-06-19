Tulsa Juneteenth Festival vendors say the fight isn't over despite federal recognition of holiday

Although the physical freedoms of Black Americans were recognized when Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year, vendors at this weekend’s Tulsa Juneteenth Festival said they are still fighting for economic freedom and equitable representation.

Tents lined historic Greenwood Avenue from Thursday to Saturday, representing a community of local and national organizations who gathered to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States in 1865.

The almost 100-degree heat didn’t deter crowds of festivalgoers; instead, it encouraged kindness as people shared their fans, passed out water bottles and invited others to enjoy the shade of their tents.

Yvita Fox-Crider, the statewide engagement director for Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, said she was at the festival to advocate for reduced mass incarceration rates and an equitable justice system through policy. She said the state ranks third in U.S. prison incarceration, first for women and first for Black men and women.

“There are a lot of people sitting in our prisons that don’t need to be in prison,” Fox-Crider said. “They need those shackles set free — just like on the historic Juneteenth day.”

Hosting the festival in Greenwood meant a lot to Fox-Crider, as the location represents a once-prosperous community of Black Tulsans who were forced to regroup and rebuild following the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.

She said she valued the supportive community of Black-owned businesses attending the festival, as they represent their families and their ancestors while they continue building a legacy for their descendants.

Brittani Savage and Teri Jordan from the Foundation for Women’s Cancer — a Chicago nonprofit dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancers — said they stopped in Tulsa to meet people where they are and bring education into the hands of marginalized communities.

The mortality rate for uterine cancer is highest among Black women and twice that of white women, according to a Uterine Cancer Evidence Review Conference report. Savage said education is incredibly important, especially during Juneteenth.

“The more you know, the more you have the potential to do something with that knowledge,” Savage said.

Registered medical assistant and care coordinator Brettina Frieden represented Tulsa CARES, a provider of prevention and care programs serving low-income individuals living with HIV, AIDS and hepatitis C.

Frieden said there is often stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS in Black communities, putting those patients at a disadvantage for care. Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival presents an opportunity for offering education on the history of the day and various issues currently affecting Black communities, she said.

As Frieden and her Tulsa CARES colleagues passed around a gray electric fan to beat the heat, Frieden said it makes her happy to see people traveling from across the U.S. to Tulsa to celebrate Juneteenth.

Vendors were having fun, enjoying the sense of community and appreciating how Tulsa’s Black community was being represented in a positive light through the festival, Frieden said.

