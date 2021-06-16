Tulsa July 4 fireworks show is on: Folds of Honor FreedomFest returns

Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based nonprofit organization that honors veterans through educational scholarships, will conduct several patriotic presentations throughout the evening.

Around 8 p.m., the Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team will complete a jump from the sky, landing at River West Festival Park.

Those wanting to bring their own party to the festival can take part in the Tail Gate Bash. A $45 ticket gives guests access to one of 60 parking spots inside the River West Festival Park, where tailgaters can take propane grills, food and drinks of their choice, pop-up tents and chairs and tables.

Regular parking for the event has changed, and organizers encourage visitors to carpool, ride share or bike to the event as spaces are extremely limited this year.

River West Festival Park has a $10 lot, which has handicap parking, next to the park and a $5 lot seven minutes away from the park at the West Tulsa City Yard.

Organizers said they are looking forward to celebrating the nation's military and honor those who have sacrificed to protect American freedoms.