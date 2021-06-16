Tulsa July 4 fireworks show is on: Folds of Honor FreedomFest returns

Fireworks will once again be lighting up the Tulsa sky on the Fourth of July.
The Folds of Honor FreedomFest is returning July 4 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 45th annual festival will begin at 6 p.m. with entertainment and activities at Veterans Park, 18th Street and Boulder Avenue, and River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
The fireworks display will be launched from the 21st Street Bridge at 9:30 p.m., with views from both sides of the Arkansas River.
“We are thrilled to return Folds of Honor FreedomFest to the greater Tulsa community and bring back one of the most desired and patriotic events of the year,” said Tonja Carrigg, director of community relations for River Parks Authority.
Both locations of the festival, which is sponsored by Quiktrip, will have inflatables, balloon artists, caricaturists, stilt walkers and the Quiktrip Prize Wheel with giveaways, as well as live music showcasing local artists the Steve Lindell Band, The Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band, Nightly Dues and Empire Band.
There will also be many food vendors: Kettle Masters, Debs Pineapple Whip, Pita Place, Hot Mess BBQ, El Rey Del Sabo Mexican Food, SKT Corn Dogs, Calaveras Mexican Grill, Backyard BBQ and Burgers, Old Fashion Soda and Dog House.
Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based nonprofit organization that honors veterans through educational scholarships, will conduct several patriotic presentations throughout the evening.
Around 8 p.m., the Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team will complete a jump from the sky, landing at River West Festival Park.
Those wanting to bring their own party to the festival can take part in the Tail Gate Bash. A $45 ticket gives guests access to one of 60 parking spots inside the River West Festival Park, where tailgaters can take propane grills, food and drinks of their choice, pop-up tents and chairs and tables.
Regular parking for the event has changed, and organizers encourage visitors to carpool, ride share or bike to the event as spaces are extremely limited this year.
River West Festival Park has a $10 lot, which has handicap parking, next to the park and a $5 lot seven minutes away from the park at the West Tulsa City Yard.
Organizers said they are looking forward to celebrating the nation's military and honor those who have sacrificed to protect American freedoms.
The evening will highlight the ongoing mission of the Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled servicemen and women.
“It is an honor to have the Folds of Honor name tied to such a historically popular and terrific event as FreedomFest,” said Folds of Honor National Development Vice President Ben Leslie. “We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate our nation's freedom and honor the sacrifices of our military men and women along with their families, reminding us that freedom isn’t free.”
For additional details including parking, road closures, allowed and prohibited items, and a schedule of activities, go to www.freedomfesttulsa.com. A limited number of tickets to the Tail Gate Bash can be reserved at bit.ly/freedomfest2021tailgate.