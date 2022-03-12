Tulsa judge's new role on criminal appeals court approaching quickly

Over a decade ago, William Musseman Jr.’s father offered a word of advice as his son transitioned from prosecution to a judicial role at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

“Grow into the robe,” William Musseman Sr., a former judge himself, advised. “Don’t just swell up.”

Now a week before Musseman Jr. is scheduled to begin work as an appointed state appellate judge, it is apparent that he stuck to his father’s advice.

Asked Friday what kind of legacy the district judge hopes to leave in Tulsa County, Musseman chuckled and paused, searching for words.

“I’ve never thought about it,” he said.

In Musseman’s favor, others have.

“Judge Musseman possesses an unmatched work ethic, strong integrity and the highest level of competency,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in appointing him to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. “I have every confidence he will continue to diligently serve Oklahomans in this new role.”

Musseman will take the helm of one of five judgeships March 18 — just a few weeks shy of his 50th birthday — to replace former Tulsa County Judge Dana Kuehn. Stitt named Kuehn to the Oklahoma Supreme Court in June.

Musseman described the appointment as a “blessing” and said he looks forward to serving in the appellate role and more broadly applying the skillset he has honed in 25 years of trial court.

Reality is beginning to set in as his start date quickly approaches, but he won’t soon forget the memories he’s made in Tulsa County.

A Tulsa native, Musseman graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1997 and began working as an assistant district attorney through 2009, serving as director of the major crimes unit in the later years. He became a special district judge for the family and domestic division in 2007 and has presided over the felony criminal docket as a district judge since 2011.

Reflecting on some of the most impactful cases he has worked as a prosecutor or judge, Musseman rattled off specific dates and details about each as if they were on his docket that day.

The memories were born of tremendous responsibility, either in seeking justice for victims such as Oz Decatour or Mary Bowles, or in upholding a fair, level playing field for defendants like Darren Price and Willie Wise.

“I feel fortunate to have been able to serve the community in this role,” Musseman said. “The responsibility comes with its highs and lows ... but even during those lows, I have always loved the opportunity to serve.”

The highs came as he witnessed the criminal justice system change the trajectory of people’s behaviors, he said; when individuals suffering from addiction or trauma-based needs found freedom through intervention and diversionary programs such as Women in Recovery.

The relationships he built along the way will be hard to leave, as well.

Musseman has a reputation among defense attorneys and prosecutors alike for being upright and efficient in his proceedings, and many considered him — to his humble disbelief — a shoo-in for the appointment.

Kuehn once even humorously compared Musseman to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, saying the two shared similar intensities in their efforts to uphold the law and sustain themselves through rigorous exercise. CrossFit and marathons are Musseman’s favorite fitness activities, he said.

“There are a lot of great things to say about Judge Musseman as a jurist,” District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said. “He embodies the very definition of fair, impartial, learned and wise. However, the ‘human’ side of Judge Musseman is what makes him a great man who just happens to wear a black robe.

“He is empathetic, merciful, and has an enthusiasm for life which is unparalleled. I love his laugh — it reminds me that there are many good things to be thankful for, and he is one of them.”

Musseman’s ceremonial swearing-in will take place at a later date.

