Tulsa issues voluntary boil order because of extensive weather-related water service disruptions

Customers are asked to take the following precautions until further notice:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears

• Boil water intended for consumption for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation - or use bottled water

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians before utilizing the water in a bath or shower setting

There is no mandatory boil order for Tulsa because "there have been no confirmed water quality violations reported at this time."