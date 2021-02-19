Tulsa issues voluntary boil order because of extensive weather-related water service disruptions

Tulsans affected by low water pressure and service interruptions are advised to boil their water for at least the next 72 hours.
City officials issued the voluntary boil order just before noon Friday after consulting with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
Water and Sewer Director Clayton Edwards described the measure as a precaution only advised for impacted customers.
"I am confident our water is safe to drink, but I agree this advisory is necessary," Edwards told reporters Friday.
As of Friday morning, Tulsa’s water system had seen 279 total broken water lines, with crews in the process of responding to 153 active breaks. By noon, officials had no tally of the total number of water customers affected through the duration of the ongoing cold snap. But on Friday, about 150 businesses and nearly 1,600 residences remained without water service amid around-the-clock repair efforts.
Edwards said the system is still pumping about twice its typical demands for this time of year, largely because of widespread breaks and leaks. Some 35 crews are working 24/7 to repair broken lines and will persist through the weekend.
"This isn’t over for us, and we will continue to address water main breaks as they occur," he said. "We are still losing a lot of water."
Customers are asked to take the following precautions until further notice:
• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears
• Boil water intended for consumption for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation - or use bottled water
• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water
• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians before utilizing the water in a bath or shower setting
There is no mandatory boil order for Tulsa because "there have been no confirmed water quality violations reported at this time."
Voluntary boil orders are issued when conditions are present for a potential problem with the drinking water, but a problem has not been confirmed. These are most common in event of water main breaks and other low-pressure events where "the possibility of contamination intrusion exists," according to the city.
By contrast, mandatory boil orders are issued by the ODEQ.
Restaurants and other food handling establishments such as grocery stores in affected areas are also being advised to take a number of precautions.
DeBrena Hilton, food protection services manager at the Tulsa Health Department, said drinking water, ice and dishwashing water are the primary concerns “just in case there are some organisms that have gotten into the water supply line.”
For the time being, impacted businesses should serve only bottled or canned beverages, use boiled or bottled water for making coffee or tea and discard any ice made in appliances on site during this time and opt for manufactured, bagged ice.
Hilton said only disposable eating and drinking utensils should be used to serve customers, and only bottled or boiled water should be utilized in food preparation, including washing produce, adding that the best practice would be for food service workers to use prewashed, packaged produce and fruit until the boil advisory lifts.
