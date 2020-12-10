Tulsa International Airport to offer on-site COVID-19 testing for travelers in January

COVID-19 testing will be available at Tulsa International Airport beginning in January.
On Thursday, the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust board approved a lease with Tulsa-based Alpha Medical Laboratory, LLC.
The 1,300-square-foot testing site, to be located inside the B Terminal baggage claim area, will offer the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, rapid antigen test and the COVID-19 antibody test. A complete respiratory panel testing for COVID-19, flu A&B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also will be available.
Tulsa International Airport does not require a negative COVID test to fly, nor do any airlines. But depending on the destination state, country or territory, some carriers may require proof of a negative test before traveling or upon arrival to avoid any required quarantine period.
"Something else that we see a benefit of for having the service on site is that all of our tenants can take advantage of testing their employees if that's something that they want to do," Tulsa Airport CEO Alexis Higgins said Thursday at the meeting. "Establishing baselines, especially given the environment we have today, is so important. With the asymptomatic spread, I think our tenants are going to be open to utilizing the service, and we certainly are going to look at it for our employees, as well."
Testing services will be offered on a walk-in or appointment basis starting Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.
Testing will be open to all ticketed passengers who are flying or have flown within three days and can show proof of travel. The COVID-19 PCR test will cost $135, rapid antigen test $70, antibody test $75; complete respiratory panel including the PCR test will cost $185. Payment must be provided prior to specimen collection in the form of card or cash. Passengers with health insurance can submit their lab test to their insurance for possible reimbursement.
Many health agencies around the world are requiring travelers to provide a negative PCR test to avoid quarantine protocols upon arrival. Tulsa International Airport said it will be the first airport in the country that offers an on-site lab for PCR testing. Passengers departing from Tulsa to states or countries requiring a negative PCR test can expect results within 25 minutes and are advised to take the test three days before departure.
PCR testing is considered the “gold standard” in SARS-CoV-2 detection. This test actually detects RNA (or genetic material) that is specific to the virus and can detect the virus within days of infection, even those who have no symptoms.
The less-accurate rapid antigen test produces results within 15 minutes and gives passengers reassurance upon departure or arrival in Tulsa. Antibody test results are typically provided within 24 hours of specimen collection, and the complete respiratory panel within about 36 minutes.
TAIT is providing the site free of charge to Alpha Medical in exchange for a 25% revenue share, Higgins said.
"What's happening in the industry right now is that the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is looking at COVID testing and understanding a need," Higgins said at the meeting. "American Airlines is going to start providing kits for their passengers. United is requiring it for all overseas flights. It's becoming more common in the industry. ...
"They (FAA officials) continue to evaluate it to figure out how airports can participate and support it, knowing that it will drive hopefully additional traffic for our industry."
