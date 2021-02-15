Tulsa International Airport terminal to remain open, but expect flight delays, cancellations

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) is warning passengers that their flights may experience delays or cancellations because of the inclement weather.

Regardless of weather, the airline terminal building will remain open. Departing passengers and those picking up passengers for arriving flights are encouraged to confirm with their airline the status of the flight before leaving for the airport, and they should contact their airline before leaving for the airport regarding questions about cancellations, delays and rebookings.

The following is a list of contact information for airlines serving TUL: Allegiant, www.allegiantair.com 702-505-8888; American, www.aa.com -800-433-7300; Delta, www.delta.com 800-221-1212; Frontier, www.flyfrontier.com 801-401-9000; Southwest, www.southwest.com 800-435-9792 and United, www.united.com 800-241-6522.

The list also can be found at www.flytulsa.com.

The airport is responsible for clearing snow and ice from the airport runways, taxiways and roadways, and each airline is responsible for de-icing and preparing its aircraft.