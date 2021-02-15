 Skip to main content
Tulsa International Airport terminal remains open, but expect flight delays, cancellations
Tulsa International Airport terminal remains open, but expect flight delays, cancellations

Regardless of the weather and flight status, the terminal at Tulsa International Airport will remain open.

Tulsa International Airport is warning passengers that their flights may be delayed or canceled because of the inclement weather.

Regardless of the weather, the airport terminal will remain open. Departing passengers and those picking up passengers on arriving flights are encouraged to confirm with their airline the status of the flight before leaving for the airport. They also should contact their airline before leaving for the airport regarding questions about cancellations, delays and rebookings.

The following is a list of contact information for airlines serving Tulsa International Airport:

• Allegiant, allegiantair.com 702-505-8888

• American, aa.com -800-433-7300

• Delta, delta.com 800-221-1212

• Frontier, flyfrontier.com 801-401-9000

• Southwest, southwest.com 800-435-9792

• United, united.com 800-241-6522.

The list also can be found at flytulsa.com.

The airport is responsible for clearing snow and ice from the airport runways, taxiways and roadways, and each airline is responsible for de-icing and preparing its aircraft.

Passengers are advised to carry all medication and personal effects (wallet, jewelry, travel size toiletries, etc.) in a pocket or carry-on luggage. This ensures access to these items should travel plans change.

