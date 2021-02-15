Tulsa International Airport terminal remains open, but expect flight delays, cancellations

Tulsa International Airport is warning passengers that their flights may be delayed or canceled because of the inclement weather.

Regardless of the weather, the airport terminal will remain open. Departing passengers and those picking up passengers on arriving flights are encouraged to confirm with their airline the status of the flight before leaving for the airport. They also should contact their airline before leaving for the airport regarding questions about cancellations, delays and rebookings.

The following is a list of contact information for airlines serving Tulsa International Airport:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The list also can be found at flytulsa.com.

The airport is responsible for clearing snow and ice from the airport runways, taxiways and roadways, and each airline is responsible for de-icing and preparing its aircraft.