Visitors to the Tulsa International Airport can meet their friends and family at the gate and pass through security without purchasing an airline ticket through a new program announced Monday.

The airport’s TUL Visitor Pass Program is free and allows people to enter the airport after registering, according to a press release. TIA Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Pierini said the program is meant to offer more options to people visiting the airport.

“Really since pre-911 people were able to go back and either greet someone that was flying in or take their loved one back to a gate,” Pierini said. “There really hasn’t been that ability to do that outside of if you were escorting a minor to their gate and you had to get a gate pass from the airline.”

Visitors are subject to the same security regulations as people boarding planes, according to the press release. The airport has been in discussions with TSA to prepare for the program, Pierini said.

“They’ve been ramping up their staffing in general and they’re able to see the number of projected throughput on a daily basis and that’s what they plan their staffing around,” Pierini said.

The TSA line is not expected to have longer wait times due to the program, Pierini said.

Visitors to the Tulsa airport must apply for the visitor passes, which are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, and can remain in the airport from a selected start time until 9 p.m., according to the press release. Visitors can apply up to seven days in advance on the airport website.

Similar airport visitor programs in Seattle, Detroit and New Orleans restrict the number of visitors each day. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, SEA, created their post-security visitor program in 2018 and limits visitors to 200 people a day, according to the airport’s website. Aviation Communications and Marketing Program Manager at SEA Chris Guizlo said the cap is something the airport continues to evaluate.

“This is in place to make sure that we balance the interest in SEA Visitor Pass with ensuring an efficient screening experience for our traveling guests,” Guizlo said in an email.

Tulsa International Airport is not capping visitors, Pierini said.

The airport began considering the program after working with musicians to get passes for the Tunes at TUL through a manual process, Pierini said. Tunes at TUL is a program that brings musicians into the airport to perform past security, according to a 2019 press release. The Tunes at TUL program could expand its hours because musicians no longer have to be checked in manually, Perini said.

The airport is using Airline Choice software to expand the previous manual process into an automated process for visitors, Pierini said.

“We really were searching for a way to enhance the airport experience not only for our passengers, but those that are coming to meet and greet them as well,” Pierini said. “So this is something that we were really excited to roll out.”

