Tulsa Housing Authority to purge 3-year waiting lists, start over with new applications

With some people in line for more than three years, the Tulsa Housing Authority will purge waiting lists at several properties and start over with new applications, officials said this week.

Many of the existing applications are so old that information has become outdated and inaccurate, which officials said complicates processing efforts. Purging the lists and replacing old applications with updated paperwork will help speed up the process of approving applications, said Aaron Darden, THA’s president and CEO.

“Starting over with fresh, new data will enable our team to place residents in these properties much more quickly,” Darden said. “What would currently take several months or even years will now take weeks, allowing us to address the critical need for affordable housing in our community.

Purging waitlists will also help THA continue its transition from public housing projects to a voucher system, Darden said. The last purge for the agency was in 2017, when 3,000 applications were on a waitlist.

For this purge, roughly 13,000 applications will be affected for six THA sites: Comanche Park, 3608 N. Quaker Ave.; Hewgley Terrace, 420 S. Lawton Ave.; Mohawk Manor, 3637 N. Birmingham Ave.; Seminole Hills/Whitlow, 1624 E. Virgin St.; and South Haven Manor, 4012 W. 56th Place.

The purge will not affect waitlists for other THA properties nor Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlists, officials said.

People on the waiting lists will be able to apply again beginning Friday. If, however, an application has already been approved, it will not need to be refiled, officials said.

Letters are being mailed to existing applicants on the waitlists to notify them of the purge and provide information on how to reapply.

For more information, call THA at 918-581-5944.

