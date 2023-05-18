With the waiting list for housing not getting any shorter, the Tulsa Housing Authority announced on Thursday that it's offering new incentives to landlords to boost their participation in its Section 8 voucher program.

Currently more than 8,300 households are on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list, with 1,671 landlords active in the voucher program.

To increase that number, THA is offering landlords who are new to the program a bonus of $1,000, up to $5,000, for each new unit rented to families with a Section 8 voucher.

Other program incentives include a $500 landlord referral bonus and a $500 existing landlord expansion bonus, each of which could double to $1,000.

"Truly one of the quickest and most effective ways to reduce homelessness and housing insecurity in our community is for more landlords to accept Section 8 vouchers," said Aaron Darden, THA president and CEO. "We're hopeful that these incentives will encourage more participation in the program and help address Tulsa's lack of affordable housing."

All bonus incentives are available on a first-come, first-served basis while funding is available.

The $500 landlord referral bonus will be given to current active landlords who refer a new landlord who has not participated in the Section 8 program.

The referred landlord must participate in the program, leasing to a THA Section 8 tenant or family for a running six-month period from the date of referral. The bonus cannot exceed $1,000 per landlord.

The $500 existing landlord expansion bonus is available to active landlords in good standing with THA for each new unit rented with a THA Section 8 voucher. That bonus also cannot exceed $1,000 per landlord.

Keri Cooper, executive director of the Tulsa Apartment Association, said the incentives program is welcome and could encourage rental housing providers to participate in the voucher program.

"For a housing provider that's on the fence about trying this program, this just might be the catalyst they need to give it a try," Cooper said.

She said THA deserves kudos, as well, for including an opportunity for existing rental housing providers to earn bonuses.

"Word of mouth is an excellent way to spread a message," Cooper said. "It's a great opportunity for those rental housing providers that are already involved with the program to be rewarded and incentivized to recruit more rental housing providers."

Recipients who are issued a voucher have 120 days to secure a place to live before the voucher expires, according to U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines.

For more information, go to tulsahousing.org/landlords.

