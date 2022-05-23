 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa homicide suspect in Dallas police custody

  • Updated
A suspect in Tulsa's 27th homicide is in custody in Dallas, Tulsa police said. 

Charles Colbert, 40, is in police custody in Dallas on complaint of first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Ashley Sneed, 38, the mother of Colbert's child, was killed on May 7 and a warrant was issued for Colbert's arrest.

Colbert was booked into Dallas County Jail on Friday, and he was being held without bond.

