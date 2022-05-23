Tulsa homicide suspect in Dallas police custody

A suspect in Tulsa's 27th homicide is in custody in Dallas, Tulsa police said.
Charles Colbert, 40, is in police custody in Dallas on complaint of first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police Lt. Brandon Watkins.
Ashley Sneed, 38, the mother of Colbert's child, was killed on May 7 and a warrant was issued for Colbert's arrest.
Colbert was booked into Dallas County Jail on Friday, and he was being held without bond.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.