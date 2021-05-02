Tulsa Holocaust survivor to celebrate 100th birthday after recently beating COVID

Sherman Ray learned a long time ago not to take birthdays for granted.
As a prisoner at Auschwitz concentration camp, he didn’t know if he would live to see another one.
“I never thought I would come out of that alive,” he said.
Surviving the Nazis, though, wouldn’t earn Ray an exemption from future threats to his existence.
And recently, the longtime Tulsan found himself facing a new one in COVID-19.
But just like 75 years earlier, this enemy, too, would fail to beat him.
This Wednesday, Ray, having bounced back from a case of the virus, will mark a milestone birthday — his 100th.
A drive-through birthday celebration is planned for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Zarrow Pointe retirement community, 2025 E. 71st St., where Ray is a resident. The public is invited to join in.
While he survived COVID, the pandemic did usher in at least one major life change for Ray, a career tailor. He finally had to give up his longtime tailor shop.
In a testament to his never-say-die disposition, the then-98-year-old was still working full time up until last spring when the pandemic forced him to close.
At first, Ray thought it would be only temporary. But his family helped convince him it was time to close for good, he said.
For the most part, he agreed with them.
“I still have customers calling me, ‘Mr. Ray, when are you going to be opening up?’” he said.
“And I tell them, ‘It’s about time for me to take it a little easy.’”
Ray’s bout with COVID began in December.
Diagnosed after suffering a fall at his apartment, he would be hospitalized for a week, his daughter-in-law Jerilyn Ray said.
“But he never had to go into ICU or anything like that. Just the regular COVID unit. Then skilled nursing (at Zarrow) so they could get his strength back.”
Ray lost over 30 pounds. But today he has no lingering effects.
“He’s done really good,” she said.
Ray’s recovery is a credit to his good overall health, she said.
He requires a walker to get around, but his upper body is strong. He’s especially proud of his still-firm handshake.
The exercising habit that he began in his 60s — and which he still does with help from staff at Zarrow — is paying off.
“His blood pressure is lower than mine,” Jerilyn Ray added.
Ray said he’s not surprised by how he’s bounced back.
“My doctor told me I will live to 110,” he said.
Never forget
Not lost on Ray is the symbolic significance of making it to 100.
For a Holocaust survivor, someone once targeted for annihilation, it’s like the ultimate act of resistance.
“I will never forgive and I will never forget,” he said of what he would say to his former enemies, if he could talk to them now.
“I saw it all with my own eyes,” Ray added of the Holocaust. “Anyone who says the Jews are making it up, let him come talk to me.”
This week, in addition to his birthday, is another anniversary in Ray’s life. On May 2, 1945 — 76 years ago Sunday — he was officially liberated.
The story behind it is one he has shared often over the years, including at schools and churches.
Born Szasa Rako in Bialystok, Poland, Ray was captured for the first time after the start of the war, when he and his family were herded onto a box car with other Polish Jews.
He tried to persuade his family — his parents and three younger siblings — to jump from the train.
They wouldn’t. So he jumped alone.
It likely saved his life. Ray’s family members, as he learned later, were transported to the Treblinka camp, where they were all killed.
Ray managed to live several months in hiding. However, he, too, eventually was captured.
He was sent to Auschwitz.
What seemed like a certain death sentence — almost 1.1 million prisoners who arrived at the notorious camp, 83% of the total, died there — would turn out differently for Ray, though.
His tailoring skills, which his family had taught him, proved useful. He was put to work mending uniforms.
Toward the war’s end in 1945, with Allied troops closing in on Auschwitz, Ray and other prisoners were led on a three-day march.
On the fourth morning, they awoke to a surprise: Their guards had fled. They were finally free.
Ray would immigrate to the U.S. a few years after the war.
It marked a new beginning for him. As part of it, he had his prisoner number — tattooed on his forearm at Auschwitz — covered over.
All these years later, the image he chose, of a bird, is still visible, ink only slightly faded.
Ray would land in Oklahoma, where a connection set him up with a job at a clothing plant in Oklahoma City. A year later, he moved to Tulsa to work for a department store.
He was there nearly two decades before opening Ray’s Tailor Shop, 3107 S. Jamestown Ave.
By the time he closed in 2020, he’d been in business for more than 50 years.
‘I love this country’
For a master tailor, though, the transition has not been seamless.
“I still miss my work,” Ray said. “I’ve got so much free time now.”
Over his career, he made suits for some of the city’s most prominent men, and he can still rattle off their measurements from memory.
Nothing makes him prouder, though, than the fact that he never had to advertise.
“The reputation that I had — you cannot build it overnight,” he said.
Having to leave all that behind has been tough on Ray.
“He was kind of depressed the first few months,” Jerilyn Ray said. “Lockdown was especially hard; I couldn’t go up to his apartment.”
“But he kind of got into a routine. It’s much better now.”
That routine includes enjoying the people around him.
Last week, while being interviewed at a table outside Zarrow Pointe, Ray kept pausing to greet passers-by.
“This is my favorite policeman,” he announced, hailing one of the facility’s security guards. “Next time I’m in jail he will come and bail me out.”
That’s Ray: always sociable, always primed for a laugh.
The pair, who exchanged warm greetings, clearly are good friends.
Ray also keeps things light when people bring up his age.
His “secret” for a long life? It’s simple, he says: “No wine, liquor or women.”
But all jesting aside, he is seriously grateful.
“I love this country,” Ray said, pausing after each word for emphasis. “And I will until the day I die.”
“I never dreamed,” he added, “I would make 100.”
“God looked after me. He looked after me.”
“I will tell you, if I survived the Holocaust, I will survive anything.”
Featured video: