Tulsa Holocaust survivor to celebrate 100th birthday after recently beating COVID

“My doctor told me I will live to 110,” he said.

Never forget

Not lost on Ray is the symbolic significance of making it to 100.

For a Holocaust survivor, someone once targeted for annihilation, it’s like the ultimate act of resistance.

“I will never forgive and I will never forget,” he said of what he would say to his former enemies, if he could talk to them now.

“I saw it all with my own eyes,” Ray added of the Holocaust. “Anyone who says the Jews are making it up, let him come talk to me.”

This week, in addition to his birthday, is another anniversary in Ray’s life. On May 2, 1945 — 76 years ago Sunday — he was officially liberated.

The story behind it is one he has shared often over the years, including at schools and churches.

Born Szasa Rako in Bialystok, Poland, Ray was captured for the first time after the start of the war, when he and his family were herded onto a box car with other Polish Jews.

He tried to persuade his family — his parents and three younger siblings — to jump from the train.

They wouldn’t. So he jumped alone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}