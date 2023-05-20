After years of picturing them mentally, seeing sites like Anne Frank’s house and Auschwitz concentration camp in person was an emotional experience for Sheila Jones.

But, ultimately, she wasn’t there for her benefit.

“I want to do anything I can to help my students really get into the teeth of what happened,” said Jones, adding that her 2018 trip to Europe has been an asset in teaching about the Holocaust.

“It’s all about helping them make connections — connections between the past and our lives, community and our world today,” said Jones, a longtime instructor at Tulsa’s Street School, an alternative school and counseling program.

Thankfully, though, while the trip abroad was helpful, it’s not necessary in order to teach the subject well, Jones said. And there are opportunities much closer to home that can help educators do that.

Jones is among a number of teachers who participate in an annual effort to promote Holocaust education in schools — an effort that is expanding this year in hopes of reaching more teachers around the state.

The World Must Know: 2023 Eva K. Unterman Conferences for Holocaust Educators will be held in two locations this year: June 15 in Oklahoma City and June 16 in Tulsa, with a deadline to register of June 1.

Presented by the Jewish Federations of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, the workshops will be the same at both locations and are available to educators for free.

Organizers are expanding the event in support of last year’s Senate Bill 1671, which calls for making Holocaust education available to every Oklahoma student grades 6-12.

Event coordinator Nancy Pettus said: “Instead of our past local teacher workshops, we have expanded to reach as many schools across the state of Oklahoma that we can.”

The goal is to encourage more teachers to incorporate Holocaust lessons into their classes. Participants will receive seven hours of professional development credit for attending, along with lesson plans that are easy to implement.

Workshops are geared to both beginning and experienced teachers.

“Legally, the Oklahoma teaching standards have not changed in regard to teaching about the Holocaust,” Pettus said, adding that Holocaust education is already part of the Social Studies curriculum. “However, our goal is to expand Holocaust education to English language arts and visual arts.”

Jones, who’s finishing up her 28th year at Street School, will be doing a teaching fellowship this summer at the National Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.

Passionate about Holocaust education, she’s been incorporating it into her 11th- and 12th-grade English classes for nearly two decades, she said.

Jones said sometimes students at the alternative school, because of their own life experiences, can readily relate to aspects of the Holocaust.

“Sometimes it’s a little too close to home,” she said. “We are a trauma-informed school. Most of our kids have trauma.”

“They have a hard time coming to terms with the amount of hate it took to carry out the Holocaust,” Jones said.

With the millions of lives affected, including an estimated 6 million Jews murdered, she tries to make the numbers personal by having students learn about individual historical figures.

Tulsa’s most recent Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration provided an opportunity. It focused on the Ritchie Boys, an American unit of counterintelligence troops, many of them Jewish German-speaking immigrants, that proved pivotal in the defeat of Germany.

Jones’ students wrote letters to some of the surviving Ritchies. One student got a letter back just last week.

“He was just thrilled,” she said. “He said, ‘I can’t believe he wrote me back.’”

Jones has participated in the annual workshops, including as a speaker.

“It’s a great chance to connect and collaborate with fellow Holocaust educators, and learn important lessons and new curriculum,” she said.

Pettus has been involved with Holocaust education for over 25 years, including 16 years teaching Holocaust studies at Jenks High School.

She said one of the goals of the conference is to emphasize that the lessons from the Holocaust apply universally.

Pettus said: “We hope to equip and encourage teachers to use the important lessons of the Holocaust to combat hatred, prejudice, bullying and fear of the ‘other’ — to encourage respect and acceptance in our divided world.”

