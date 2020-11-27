Tulsa hits Tier 3 for COVID-19 surge: How are local hospitals dealing?

He pointed to University of Minnesota researchers’ midsummer models “strongly suggesting the number of cases will grow very dramatically through Jan. 1-7.”

Forrest said administrators in Tulsa and around the country are “worried about what do we do if these projections are true? Then you would have to get really innovative with the way you staff things.”

He said reducing elective surgeries would likely be among last resorts to free resources. When elective surgeries were redacted by executive order early in the pandemic, it reduced surgical volume at Ascension St. John only about a third, Forrest said.

“There’s all kinds of contingency plans if we get pushed into a corner,” he said of better alternatives, including patient cohorting to conserve staff, “but if we get pushed a lot harder in needing beds and freeing up resources, we would have to consider that (another reduction to elective surgeries) very strongly.”

Gallup says he's worried about the timing of this surge.