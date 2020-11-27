Tulsa hits Tier 3 for COVID-19 surge: How are local hospitals dealing?

As Tulsa hit the third tier of Oklahoma's hospital surge plan over Thanksgiving, health care leaders are incredulous that such levels have been reached here, putting an ever-increasing strain on COVID-19 wards and workers while the numbers just keep rising.
“We never thought it would be this much, this long or this bad. And sadly, over the past few weeks, it is only getting worse," said Cindy Leathers, a nurse and patient care services director for Saint Francis Hospital. "In April, if you had told me we would be seeing daily census numbers of 180 or higher, I wouldn’t have believed you."
Doctors from Tulsa's two biggest hospitals talked about the state of the local health care system Friday, after Tulsa County moved into Tier 3 of the state's hospital surge plan. With the possibility of reduced elective hospital services amid a post-holiday spike, they discussed how health care professionals are holding up with such a high percentage of COVID-19 patients, as well as what they want Oklahomans to know as the pandemic continues.
“We are really worried about the possible fallout from the Thanksgiving holiday," said Dr. Roger Gallup, pulmonary and critical care physician at Saint Francis Hospital.
"Our rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 28%," he said, noting a pre-holiday increase in testing. "This is extremely concerning. High positivity rates mean more cases. And increases in cases are a proven predictor of increases in hospital admissions.”
It's unclear what response might be coming from Gov. Kevin Stitt now that Tulsa has moved to the third tier of the four-stage state hospital surge plan. No additional measures were implemented to free up hospital beds after the Oklahoma City metro earlier this month moved to Tier 3, meaning more than 20% of patients admitted at metro hospitals over three days were being treated for COVID-19.
In Tier 3 of the state's surge plan, hospitals are permitted to take steps required to improve capacity at each facility, including transferring patients or reducing elective surgeries. A spokesman for Stitt said earlier this month the governor had no plans to issue executive orders or request emergency powers to free up hospital beds. No orders would be mandated in the surge plan's fourth and final tier if, for at least three days, more than 39% of hospital patients in a region are being treated for COVID-19.
At St. John Medical Center in Tulsa on Wednesday, 21% were COVID-19 patients. “Now, practically, it doesn't really change much for us. It’s really just a number. We’ve been running very high numbers for a long time, so nothing surprises me in the trends," said Dr. John Forrest, regional chief medical officer for Ascension St. John Health System.
He pointed to University of Minnesota researchers’ midsummer models “strongly suggesting the number of cases will grow very dramatically through Jan. 1-7.”
Forrest said administrators in Tulsa and around the country are “worried about what do we do if these projections are true? Then you would have to get really innovative with the way you staff things.”
He said reducing elective surgeries would likely be among last resorts to free resources. When elective surgeries were redacted by executive order early in the pandemic, it reduced surgical volume at Ascension St. John only about a third, Forrest said.
“There’s all kinds of contingency plans if we get pushed into a corner,” he said of better alternatives, including patient cohorting to conserve staff, “but if we get pushed a lot harder in needing beds and freeing up resources, we would have to consider that (another reduction to elective surgeries) very strongly.”
Gallup says he's worried about the timing of this surge.
“We are now at a critical point. It is worse than it’s ever been in our community," he said. "We need to get this under control before our region’s health care system becomes strained to a point where we’re out of options, out of beds and out of staff to care for the sick and injured who need our care.”
Obviously no matter what tier Tulsa County moves to in the surge plan, people without COVID-19 will continue to need critical medical services.
“Yes, we are used to running at high occupancy rates," Leathers said of Saint Francis. "We have the most ICU beds on one campus in the state — we are used to taking care of very sick patients.
"What we aren’t used to is having non-ICU patients require the same level of staffing and support as an ICU patient. We aren’t used to having almost five units of extremely contagious patients in full isolation."
Forrest said he’s concerned about “the second epidemic: untreated disease because people will not come back to the hospital. During the current rise in cases, we have had a slowdown in our ER volumes, so I think individuals are somewhat leery of coming to hospitals.” He pointed to a “significant number” of untreated strokes and heart attacks as well as diabetics getting into trouble managing their disease.
For those who are going to their primary care doctors or emergency rooms and end up testing positive for COVID-19 but aren’t sick enough to be hospitalized, Forrest said a new drug is “a game changer.” Bamlamivimab (bam-luh-MIH-VIH-mahb), which recently was given FDA emergency use authorization, will go from research use to general use Wednesday at Ascension St. John.
Because the drug can can cut the risk of having to later be hospitalized for COVID-19 by 75%, he said, "The more all of us in health care can get this into people who meet the criteria, we’re flattening the curve that way."
