Tulsa hits record high temperature; December expected to be warmer than normal

Tulsa hit a record high temperature of 78 degrees on Thursday and the rest of the month is expected to be warmer than normal for the entire state, forecasters said.
The previous record for Dec. 2 was 76 degrees, set in 2012, 1995 and 1956, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday's high — recorded at both the official measuring site at Tulsa International Airport and at the Tulsa Mesonet site about 2 miles west — was more than 20 degrees warmer than the normal high of 55 for the date.
Other high temperatures in the area were 78 in Bixby, 79 in Bristow and Okmulgee, and 77 in Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
The record low for the date is 9 degrees, set in 2006.
The Climate Prediction Center has Tulsa and northern Oklahoma with a 50%-60% chance of being warmer than normal in December, and southern Oklahoma with a 60%-70% chance of being warmer than normal, according to its monthly outlooks, issued on Tuesday.
High temperatures in Tulsa will fluctuate from the lower 60s on Saturday to near 70 on Sunday and in the upper 40s on Monday, with a series of cold fronts, forecasters said.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Tuesday nights, but precipitation is not in the forecast any other day for the next week in Tulsa.
The CPC's outlooks also call for a greater chance of below-normal precipitation for the state.
State climatologist Gary McManus in his monthly weather summary this week said drought could start to become a concern for most of the state this month.
"... CPC’s December drought outlook calls for persistence and also intensification of drought across the western two-thirds of the state, but also bleeding into far northeastern Oklahoma. CPC lists its forecast confidence as ‘high’ for the Oklahoma region in December’s drought outlook,” he said.
The average high temperature in Tulsa for December is 50.9 degrees, with 2.43 inches of rain and 1.7 inches of snow, according to the weather service.
