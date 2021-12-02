Tulsa hits record high temperature; December expected to be warmer than normal

Tulsa hit a record high temperature of 78 degrees on Thursday and the rest of the month is expected to be warmer than normal for the entire state, forecasters said.

The previous record for Dec. 2 was 76 degrees, set in 2012, 1995 and 1956, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday's high — recorded at both the official measuring site at Tulsa International Airport and at the Tulsa Mesonet site about 2 miles west — was more than 20 degrees warmer than the normal high of 55 for the date.

Other high temperatures in the area were 78 in Bixby, 79 in Bristow and Okmulgee, and 77 in Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

The record low for the date is 9 degrees, set in 2006.

The Climate Prediction Center has Tulsa and northern Oklahoma with a 50%-60% chance of being warmer than normal in December, and southern Oklahoma with a 60%-70% chance of being warmer than normal, according to its monthly outlooks, issued on Tuesday.