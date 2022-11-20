 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa high school to require clear backpacks 2 months after homecoming shooting

McLain

Starting Nov. 28, McLain High School students will only be allowed to use clear, transparent backpacks and tote bags while on campus in an effort to bolster security.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Citing a desire to bolster campus safety, McLain High School is changing its bag policy after Thanksgiving break.

Starting Nov. 28, McLain students will only be allowed to use clear, transparent backpacks and tote bags while on campus.

Any opaque bags brought to school, such as lunch bags, pencil bags or purses, must be 6 inches by 9 inches or smaller.

In a statement issued Thursday, Tulsa Public Schools said students unable to get a clear school bag on their own before the new policy takes effect can receive one at school through a donation from the South Tulsa Community House.

On Thursday, a TPS spokeswoman said no other sites have plans to make a similar shift after Thanksgiving or at the start of the second semester in January.

Additional security measures were already implemented when McLain students returned to campus at 4929 N. Peoria Ave. after a shooting at the school’s Sept. 30 homecoming football game left one student dead and three other people injured.

Among those changes were a ban on head coverings and mandatory searches of purses and bags. Additionally, all McLain students are now required to wear their school ID while on campus and are subject to scans with a handheld wand to check for metal objects before entering the building.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist talks about McLain shooting victim Terron Yarbrough

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

