Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 map now has 10 ZIP codes in high risk, down from 12 at launch

There are 10 ZIP codes in the high-risk and 32 in the moderate categories of the Tulsa Health Department's second COVID-19 hazard update.

The color-coded map will be updated each Friday and uses the 14-day average of active cases per 1,000 residents by ZIP code. THD developed its own risk map based on Johns Hopkins methodology to provide clarity, timeliness and local insights after confusion generated by conflicting state and White House hazard trackers.

The THD interactive map launched Monday with 12 ZIP codes in the high-risk — or orange — designation. There were 29 moderate risk — yellow — and one in the low-risk green.

The updated map Friday showed 10 orange ZIP codes and 32 yellow ones. Red is severe risk.

Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of Tulsa Health Department, on Monday said the map is showing a positive trend.

THD observed the map privately for a couple of weeks before publication to iron out kinks and found that at first there were about 16 ZIP codes in orange, not 12 or 10 as with the past two respective public updates, Dart said.

"It's our goal to get everybody in green, and I think we're ever so slowly trending in that direction" Dart said.