Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 map now has 10 ZIP codes in high risk, down from 12 at launch

There are 10 ZIP codes in the high-risk and 32 in the moderate categories of the Tulsa Health Department's second COVID-19 hazard update.
The color-coded map will be updated each Friday and uses the 14-day average of active cases per 1,000 residents by ZIP code. THD developed its own risk map based on Johns Hopkins methodology to provide clarity, timeliness and local insights after confusion generated by conflicting state and White House hazard trackers.
The THD interactive map launched Monday with 12 ZIP codes in the high-risk — or orange — designation. There were 29 moderate risk — yellow — and one in the low-risk green.
The updated map Friday showed 10 orange ZIP codes and 32 yellow ones. Red is severe risk.
Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of Tulsa Health Department, on Monday said the map is showing a positive trend.
THD observed the map privately for a couple of weeks before publication to iron out kinks and found that at first there were about 16 ZIP codes in orange, not 12 or 10 as with the past two respective public updates, Dart said.
"It's our goal to get everybody in green, and I think we're ever so slowly trending in that direction" Dart said.
He said vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 precautions are necessary, which is difficult given how long people have had to deal with the pandemic.
"If people continue to follow guidelines we can absolutely get there and stay safe until we do have a vaccine for everybody," Dart said.
The map can be viewed at www.tulsa-health.org/tulsa-county-covid-19-data.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force portrays a distinctly different view of COVID's threat in Oklahoma than the state's map touted by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Nearly half of the counties — 37 — are in the red zone for high levels of spread, according to the Sept. 24 White House report. Four-fifths — 61 — have at least moderate spread.
Oklahoma's weekly new case rate and test positivity rates are double the national average, each ranking in the top five worst in the country.
Conversely, Stitt's COVID-19 Alert System shows the vast majority of the state to be at moderate risk for the novel coronavirus.
All but 15 of the 77 counties are in the orange moderate risk that marks the highest level for the public's use. The remaining 15 are in yellow for moderate.
Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye has acknowledged the red category — only achieved by breaching certain hospital capacity metrics — is meant as a warning for Stitt even though the map first was pitched as a resource for the public and local leaders.
Corey Jones
918-581-8359
Twitter: @JonesingToWrite
