Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 map now has 10 area ZIP codes in high risk, down from 12 at launch

Ten Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the high-risk category in the Tulsa Health Department's second COVID-19 hazard update, and 32 are in the moderate category.
The color-coded map will be updated each Friday and uses the 14-day average of active cases per 1,000 residents by ZIP code.
The Tulsa Health Department developed its own risk map based on Johns Hopkins University methodology to provide clarity, timeliness and local insights after confusion arose because of conflicting state and White House hazard trackers.
The THD interactive map launched Sept. 28 with 12 ZIP codes in the high-risk — or orange — designation. Twenty-nine were in the moderate risk category — yellow — and one was in the low-risk green.
The map was updated Friday to show 10 orange ZIP codes and 32 yellow ones. Red is severe risk.
Bruce Dart, executive director of Tulsa Health Department, said Monday that the map is showing a positive trend.
Before it released the interactive map to the public, the Tulsa Health Department observed it privately for a couple of weeks to iron out kinks and found that at first about 16 ZIP codes were orange, Dart said.
"It's our goal to get everybody in green, and I think we're ever so slowly trending in that direction" he said.
Vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 precautions are necessary, he said, adding that that is difficult given how long people have had to deal with the pandemic.
"If people continue to follow guidelines, we can absolutely get there and stay safe until we do have a vaccine for everybody," Dart said.
The map can be viewed at tulsa-health.org/tulsa-county-covid-19-data.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force portrays a distinctly different view of COVID's threat in Oklahoma from that of the state's map touted by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
In the Sept. 24 White House report, nearly half of the state's 77 counties — 37 — are in the red zone for high levels of spread. Four-fifths — 61 — have at least moderate spread.
Oklahoma's weekly new case rate and test positivity rates are double the national average, each ranking in the top five worst in the country.
But Stitt's COVID-19 Alert System shows the vast majority of the state to be at moderate risk for the novel coronavirus.
In the state's system, all but 15 of the 77 counties are in the orange, or moderate, risk category. The remaining 15 are in the lower-risk yellow category.
