Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 map now has 10 area ZIP codes in high risk, down from 12 at launch

Vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 precautions are necessary, he said, adding that that is difficult given how long people have had to deal with the pandemic.

"If people continue to follow guidelines, we can absolutely get there and stay safe until we do have a vaccine for everybody," Dart said.

The map can be viewed at tulsa-health.org/tulsa-county-covid-19-data.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force portrays a distinctly different view of COVID's threat in Oklahoma from that of the state's map touted by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In the Sept. 24 White House report, nearly half of the state's 77 counties — 37 — are in the red zone for high levels of spread. Four-fifths — 61 — have at least moderate spread.

Oklahoma's weekly new case rate and test positivity rates are double the national average, each ranking in the top five worst in the country.

But Stitt's COVID-19 Alert System shows the vast majority of the state to be at moderate risk for the novel coronavirus.