Tulsa Health Department suspends use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in accordance with CDC recommendation

Following a joint recommendation from federal health agencies Tuesday, the Tulsa Health Department will suspend distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday they are investigating reports of severe blood clots that occurred in six women aged 18 to 48 about six to 13 days after they received the single-dose vaccine.
Typically in the case of blood clots, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is administered to a patient. However, in these circumstances, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, stressed that the recommended pause is out of an abundance of caution in order to assess the situation and give healthcare providers time to learn to recognize and treat the rare condition in patients appropriately.
Of the six cases reported in the U.S., one was fatal, and another patient remains in critical condition, officials said during a press conference.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
"The safety of all vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, is continuously monitored," THD spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said. "Following the recommendation of the (CDC and the FDA), the Tulsa Health Department will suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until the agencies complete their review."
THD will place its about 5,500 doses of the J&J vaccine into storage until next steps are determined, Stephens said, and the department will administer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to those who had previously scheduled appointments.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is planning to have a media availability to address the state-level response Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Kevin Stitt received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine about two weeks ago.
The federal agencies recommend that people who were given the J&J vaccine and experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their primary care provider.
As of yet, the type of blood clot seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets has not been identified in patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Marks said the agencies chose the wording of a “pause” because the number of known cases in which adverse reactions occurred to the J&J vaccine represents only a small portion of the total vaccinated individuals. Individuals should continue to speak with their primary care provider to determine whether the benefits of the J&J vaccine for their particular situation outweigh the risks.
“This is a recommendation, it’s not a mandate,” Marks said.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.