Tulsa Health Department suspends use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in accordance with CDC recommendation

Following a joint recommendation from federal health agencies Tuesday, the Tulsa Health Department will suspend distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday they are investigating reports of severe blood clots that occurred in six women aged 18 to 48 about six to 13 days after they received the single-dose vaccine.

Typically in the case of blood clots, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is administered to a patient. However, in these circumstances, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, stressed that the recommended pause is out of an abundance of caution in order to assess the situation and give healthcare providers time to learn to recognize and treat the rare condition in patients appropriately.

Of the six cases reported in the U.S., one was fatal, and another patient remains in critical condition, officials said during a press conference.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.