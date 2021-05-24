Tulsa Health Department starts COVID-19 text messaging campaign

The Tulsa Health Department is introducing a text messaging campaign to reach Oklahoma residents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine to raise awareness of the vaccine.

Messages will be sent to devices across the state in hopes of reaching residents in Tulsa County zip codes with lower vaccination rates, the Health Department said in a news release. The campaign will be comprised of four messages sent over the course of six weeks.

“These messages are not a scam,” said Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart. “THD will never ask for personal information or money. The text messages are intended to help recipients schedule their first dose or make them aware of walk-in opportunities near them.”

The texts are sent by real people and will say they have been sent on behalf of the Health Department. Individuals can engage with the messages with any follow up question or information requests. They can receive replies in Spanish, and they can opt out at any time, the Health Department said.