Tulsa Health Department says its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotments are administered within seven days

"They're not all individual primary care physicians; some of them are specialty hospitals that serve very high-risk, over-65 populations," Etgen said. "So we have been able to spread some vaccine out to those individuals to the tune of 200 to 300 doses at a time.

"We have not been able to saturate the primary care physicians. We get calls every single day from them asking for vaccine, but we're just not receiving it in the amounts large enough to be able to send it out to those other providers."

Etgen said THD isn't sharing which providers have received the vaccine so far because the public can't call the providers to ask for appointments. The doses are designated for those providers' high-risk patients ages 65 and older.

"We don't share it because people have tried calling different places to get appointments, and that at this time is not available to them," she said.

Doses are allocated either as a first dose — prime — or the second dose — booster.

Dart said all prime doses are in individuals' arms within seven days, while boosters are held for individuals who are ready for their second shot three or four weeks later, depending on which vaccine each originally received.