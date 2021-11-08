Tulsa Health Department receives first 3,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

The Tulsa Health Department received 3,600 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Monday, according to an agency media release.
The Health Department's first shipment is being used to supply its four regular vaccination clinic locations and some Tulsa County pandemic providers as needed, with more than 300 that are eligible to order and administer the vaccine.
Saint Francis Health System told reporters during a virtual press conference that it received 1,000 doses from the Tulsa Health Department on Monday.
Lori Just, the Health Department's marketing and public relations coordinator, said a couple of other providers have received orders independent of the agency, indicating that shipments are beginning to arrive here this week as expected.
"Most providers place their own vaccine orders, but as a public health agency we work to ensure that vaccine supply moves through Tulsa County as quickly and efficiently as possible," Just said of why some of its first shipment was sent to some other providers.
Just said the Health Department anticipates that another shipment of child-size vaccine doses will arrive later this week.
Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov beginning at an undetermined time Tuesday for their children to receive the vaccine at a Tulsa Health Department clinic. Or they can call the Health Department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 918-582-9355 to schedule an appointment.
Saint Francis Health System's vaccine scheduling portal is at saintfrancis.com/alerts/covid-vaccine. As of Monday afternoon it had appointments available for ages 5 to 11.
Two deaths and 14,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children and youths ages 5 to 17 have been reported in Tulsa County, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
Nearly two-thirds of all Tulsa County residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, with a little more than half being fully vaccinated, according to CDC data cited by the Health Department.
The child-size doses of Pfizer's vaccine are one-third the size of the doses given to ages 12 and older. The dosing schedule is the same, with the second dose taking place three weeks after the first shot.
THD said children who haven't received a seasonal flu shot or need other recommended childhood vaccinations can receive them at the same time as their COVID vaccination.
THD's COVID vaccination locations are:
• James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th East Ave. in Tulsa
• Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave. in Tulsa
• North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tulsa
• Sand Springs Health Center, 306 E. Broadway in Sand Springs