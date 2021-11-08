Tulsa Health Department receives first 3,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

The Tulsa Health Department received 3,600 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Monday, according to an agency media release.

The Health Department's first shipment is being used to supply its four regular vaccination clinic locations and some Tulsa County pandemic providers as needed, with more than 300 that are eligible to order and administer the vaccine.

Saint Francis Health System told reporters during a virtual press conference that it received 1,000 doses from the Tulsa Health Department on Monday.

Lori Just, the Health Department's marketing and public relations coordinator, said a couple of other providers have received orders independent of the agency, indicating that shipments are beginning to arrive here this week as expected.

"Most providers place their own vaccine orders, but as a public health agency we work to ensure that vaccine supply moves through Tulsa County as quickly and efficiently as possible," Just said of why some of its first shipment was sent to some other providers.

Just said the Health Department anticipates that another shipment of child-size vaccine doses will arrive later this week.