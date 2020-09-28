Tulsa Health Department publishes its first COVID-19 hazard map; 14 ZIP codes at high risk

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa County residents now can monitor COVID-19's presence by ZIP code to better inform their decisions on what the hazard is where they live or venture locally.

The Tulsa Health Department launched its own color-coded risk map Monday that is based on active cases per capita in each of the county's 43 ZIP codes. The map portrays the risk in four categories: low (green), moderate (yellow), high (orange) and severe (red).

No ZIP codes are currently in the highest-risk category, but 14 are orange, or high risk. The map will be updated weekly, said Dr. Bruce Dart, THD's executive director. One ZIP code is in the low risk category, with 26 at moderate risk, Dart said Monday.

Monica Rogers, division chief of data and technology for THD, built the map using active cases, similar to methodology used by Johns Hopkins University. Cases are considered active for 14 days after a positive test, which she said more accurately depicts day-to-day risk than other metrics.