Tulsa Health Department publishes its first COVID-19 hazard map; 12 ZIP codes at high risk

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa County residents now can monitor COVID-19's presence by ZIP code to better inform their decisions on what the hazard is where they live or venture locally.

The Tulsa Health Department launched its own color-coded risk map Monday that is based on active cases in individual ZIP codes. The map portrays the risk in four categories: low (green), moderate (yellow), high (orange) and severe (red).

No ZIP codes are currently in the red category, but 12 are orange. The map, which will be updated weekly, shows 28 ZIP codes in yellow and one in green.

Bruce Dart, THD executive director, said the most spread based on THD’s heat map and ZIP code map is in the southern part of the community. But the virus is everywhere, he said.

“I think it’s gratifying that we have more yellow ZIP codes than orange, and of course none that are red, which tells us good things are happening and people are coming together — let’s fight this together — and that seems to be happening here.