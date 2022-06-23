Tulsa Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older

Parents may seek COVID-19 vaccinations for children 6 months and older through Tulsa Health Department, the agency said a week after FDA approval.

Infections and active cases have been increasing steadily in Oklahoma in the past eight weeks, with hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also creeping upward. State health officials on Thursday reported 30 COVID-19 pediatric cases requiring hospital care.

On June 17, federal regulators OK'd Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. Centers for Disease Control officials then recommended the COVID vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, a news release from Tulsa Health Department states.

Across the state, 9,265 active cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, a metric up nearly 1,000% since the end of March.

Children and teens may have some mild to moderate side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, the release states. Children younger than 5 may experience pain and redness at the injection site, fever, headaches, chills, and muscle pain. These reactions mean the child’s immune system is working to protect them, health officials say.

Some children and teens experience no side effects. Serious side effects, although rare, may occur. Parents should contact their primary care provider if they have any specific concerns about side effects from a vaccination.

Vaccines may not prevent infection but have been proven effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and fatalities from COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at the following Tulsa Health Department locations:

• James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 East Ave.

• Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave.

• North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

To make an appointment, go to vaccinate918.com. Those 17 and under must have parent or guardian present for consent to receive the vaccine.

More information regarding vaccine clinic locations in Tulsa County can be found at vaccinate918.com. Call 918-582-9355 to speak to a public health professional. For more information about COVID-19, go to tulsa-health.org/COVID19.