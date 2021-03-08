 Skip to main content
Tulsa Health Department expands vaccine access in minority communities

At what point do I schedule my second dose or "booster shot"?

A patient fills out a COVID-19 vaccination record card.

 Associated Press file

The Tulsa Health Department is partnering with faith-based and community organizations to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to traditionally underserved communities in Tulsa.

In north Tulsa, the Health Department is taking a "grassroots" approach to register for vaccine appointments eligible individuals who live, work or attend religious service in five ZIP codes: 74126, 74106, 74127, 74110 and 74130, health officials said Monday in a statement.

“Low access to health care is a pre-existing condition that has made COVID-19 more difficult and more dangerous to communities like north Tulsa,” said THD Chief Operating Officer, Reggie Ivey. “It is imperative to bring vaccine resources to communities that have grave health disparities and shorter life expectancy. It’s the right thing to do.”

The Health Department said it has secured additional vaccines specifically for this initiative and set up a vaccination clinic at the Tulsa Health Department North Regional Health and Wellness Center, which is within six miles of all areas in the targeted ZIP codes.

North Tulsa faith-based and community organizations will directly assist individuals with scheduling 1,000 appointments per week starting Monday. These appointments are in addition to the vaccine clinics at the Expo Square.

The Health Department is also continuing its partnership with the Oklahoma Caring Foundation to bring vaccines to Latino and Burmese communities through the Caring Van.

The Caring Van works directly with area organizations the predominantly serve Latino and Burmese people, and more vaccines have been allocated for use at Caring Van locations.

More information regarding vaccine availability in Tulsa County can be found at tulsa-health.org/COVIDvaccine

