Tulsa Health Department executive dies after contracting COVID-19, agency says
  • Updated
Rask

The Tulsa Health Department on Sunday confirmed its Division Chief of Adolescent and Child Health died after apparently contracting COVID-19, ending a nearly 35-year career with the agency.

Pam Rask worked as THD's Division Chief of Adolescent and Child Health at the time of her death. It was unclear Sunday when she contracted the virus, but a public Facebook post from relatives indicated Rask had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, THD spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said Rask's career consisted of oversight of the "development and implementation of community health programs to improve the health and well-being of Tulsa County residents."

“Pam was the epitome of what a public health professional is: strong, courageous, dedicated, and with the greatest heart for service I have ever met in my public health career,” THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said in the announcement.

“COVID-19 has taken too many of our loved ones. Everyone please stay vigilant and stay safe.”

THD said Rask's "impact of her leadership and legacy will carry on for generations to come." A high school classmate of Rask's said in a Facebook post that she was a member of Webster High School's class of 1976.

Rask, in her capacity as president of the Oklahoma Public Health Association, wrote a column that appeared in the Tulsa World in 2018. In the column, she called for expanded access to mental health services amid what she described as an "epidemic" of mass shootings in the United States.

Rask also received honors in 2007 from the Tulsa Area Immunization Coalition, for which she once served as a board member, for her advocacy of immunizations. The organization said at the time that her interest in the issue came after one of her children was hospitalized with the flu before a vaccine for it was available.

