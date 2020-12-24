Tulsa Health Department director: Vaccinations continuing in 'as safe a manner as possible'

While some health care organizations will reportedly use their own staff to administer vaccines to employees in Phase 1, others may get the vaccine from public health nurses.

"THD and vaccine distribution partners are working with pre-identified priority health care organizations to receive their rosters of workers that facilities identified to be vaccinated," the release states. "THD and distribution partners do not identify these individuals and rely solely on these entities to make their vaccine allotment decisions.

"As additional shipments of the vaccine arrive every 1-2 weeks, these rosters will be expanded to get through all of the staff necessary to complete Phase 1."

Jeffrey Nowlin, Ascension St. John CEO and Oklahoma Ministry Market executive, said in the release the hospital is working with other healthcare providers to help vaccinate front-line health care workers.

"Our goal continues to be aiding the distribution of the vaccine to health care workers in the region and we strongly encourage all health care workers and the public to receive the vaccination when it becomes available to them," Nowlin said in the release.