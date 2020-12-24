Tulsa Health Department director: Vaccinations continuing in 'as safe a manner as possible'

Oklahoma's COVID-19 vaccination plan is well underway in Phase 1 as the Tulsa Health Department coordinates with health care providers to distribute the vaccine.
In a news release Wednesday, Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart and hospital system leaders said it's a complex collaborative effort to vaccinate those in the plan's first phase.
"THD continues to work with Ascension St John, Hillcrest HealthCare System, Saint Francis Health System, OSU Medical Center and approximately 15 other health care facilities to provide vaccines to Phase 1 front-line health care workers in as safe a manner as possible, while following the guidance of OSDH and the CDC," Dart said in a release.
"As vaccine continues to be available, we are constantly evaluating processes with all partners to ensure they are meeting the needs of populations in the priority groups. We appreciate all of our partners’ efforts in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine."
Phase 1 groups include staff and residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, health care workers, public health staff and licensed paramedics, according to the state's vaccination plan.
Those groups are vaccinated at sites the health department selected based on strategic location and their ability to hold the vaccine in the necessary cold environment, according to a news release.
While some health care organizations will reportedly use their own staff to administer vaccines to employees in Phase 1, others may get the vaccine from public health nurses.
"THD and vaccine distribution partners are working with pre-identified priority health care organizations to receive their rosters of workers that facilities identified to be vaccinated," the release states. "THD and distribution partners do not identify these individuals and rely solely on these entities to make their vaccine allotment decisions.
"As additional shipments of the vaccine arrive every 1-2 weeks, these rosters will be expanded to get through all of the staff necessary to complete Phase 1."
Jeffrey Nowlin, Ascension St. John CEO and Oklahoma Ministry Market executive, said in the release the hospital is working with other healthcare providers to help vaccinate front-line health care workers.
"Our goal continues to be aiding the distribution of the vaccine to health care workers in the region and we strongly encourage all health care workers and the public to receive the vaccination when it becomes available to them," Nowlin said in the release.
"We appreciate the collaboration between Tulsa Health Department and local health system partners as we work together to achieve this goal."
