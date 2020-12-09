Tulsa Health Department director says 10% of county residents could test COVID positive before vaccine arrives

Tulsa County could see as much as 10% of its population test positive for COVID-19 before a vaccine is widely available to the public, a local health leader said Wednesday.

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said in a press conference the county has already reached the 5% threshold and could approach the 6 % mark within the next three days.

"If things continue the way they are today, we will definitely reach 10 percent," Dart said in response to a question about safety measures amid a lack of standard safety protocols or ordinances in place across all jurisdictions in Tulsa County.

There have been 37,459 cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County, an increase of 0.83 % from numbers reported Tuesday, according to THD's online COVID-19 dashboard. Of those, 32,558 are considered "recovered," and 4,609 are considered "active." The seven-day rolling average for Tulsa County as of Tuesday is 453 new cases per day.

Oklahoma State Department of Health data shows Tulsa County reported 310 new cases Wednesday and has had 292 residents die after testing positive for the virus.

A THD worker said during the press conference that vaccines would first be made available to frontline and healthcare workers, especially those working directly with COVID-19 patients.