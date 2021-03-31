Tulsa Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic at River Spirit Expo to move to Expo Square Pavilion

The Tulsa Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to three new locations, and the clinic that has been at the River Spirit Expo will be moving to the Expo Square Pavilion on Friday.
The new clinics will start April 5 at the James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th East Ave., the Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave, and the North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Any Oklahoman 16 years or older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.ok.gov.
The clinic at the Expo Square Pavilion will be there through April 21 to complete all remaining second-dose appointments that have already been scheduled for those who received their first dose at Expo Square.
Beginning April 5, all new appointments scheduled through the state's online portal will be offered at the Tulsa Health Department locations. Individuals will be able to select from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
"As the vaccine supply and access points become more widely available in Tulsa County, it makes sense for the Tulsa Health Department to utilize our clinic locations where staff routinely administer immunizations to serve residents in a more convenient and efficient manner,” said THD Executive Director Bruce Dart.
The Tulsa Health Department has administered more than 91,504 vaccinations since mid-December.
“There is now ample vaccine supply in our community, and multiple access points including local doctors and pharmacies,” said Dart. “Now is the time to get the vaccine.
"If you have questions, please talk to your health care provider or call the Tulsa Health Department. We want to empower residents with the information they need to feel confident in their decision to receive the vaccine.”
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine and appointment scheduling can be found at: tulsa-health.org/COVIDvaccine.
