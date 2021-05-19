Tulsa Health Department contacting 1,150 people for revaccinations

"• If the invalid dose is the first dose, repeat the dose as soon as possible in the opposite arm. Administer the second dose 21 days after the repeat dose.

"• If the invalid dose is the second dose, repeat the dose as soon as possible in the opposite arm. This will complete the series.

"• Note: We do not recommend a third dose for pregnant women at this time due to lack of data. We would recommend revaccination for all other people.”

Individuals who received the invalid dose will receive a phone call from a THD public health professional to schedule their appointment for a repeat dose.

Those who believe they may have received an affected dose can call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355.

Receiving an additional dose is not expected to have an elevated risk and side effects will be similar to previous doses, such as localized soreness where the vaccine was injected, general muscle aches and fatigue, fever or chills.

As of May 16, the Tulsa Health Department has administered more than 122,311 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System.