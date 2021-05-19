Tulsa Health Department contacting 1,150 people for revaccinations

The Tulsa Health Department is contacting 1,150 people who received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after "an internal cold chain protocol error was discovered and immediately corrected."
There is no known health risk to these individuals, and health officials recommend the dose be repeated to ensure the full efficacy and protection against the virus, the agency said.
Those who received a dose of affected Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a THD clinic May 3-17 will be contacted by a THD representative to schedule an appointment to repeat their dose.
The affected clinics are the James O. Goodwin Health Center, the Central Regional Health Center, the Sand Springs Health Center, and the North Regional Health and Wellness Center.
No other clinic locations were affected, THD said.
Individuals can reference their COVID-19 vaccination record card to verify the date of vaccine administration.
“The health and safety of those we serve in our clinics is the top priority of the Tulsa Health Department,” said THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart.
“Proper vaccine storage and handling is paramount to the vaccine administration process. We immediately implemented additional cold chain control measures to ensure this does not happen in the future.”
Storage and handling guidelines for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine state that before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in the freezer between -13°F to 5°F for up to 2 weeks.
The total time vials are stored at these temperatures should be tracked and should not exceed 2 weeks. Vaccine stored in the freezer can be transferred to refrigerator storage for an additional 120 hours (5 days).
The vaccine was inadvertently administered after being stored in the freezer for longer than the recommended time by 1 to 14 additional days, THD said.
THD officials contacted the vaccine manufacturer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health to determine the corrective course of action.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines state “vaccine exposed to inappropriate temperatures that is inadvertently administered should generally be repeated.”
The CDC advised, “Since all currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are not live, the dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be repeated as soon as possible in the opposite arm.
"All affected patients should be offered revaccination. We would consider people receiving one additional dose as fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their final dose."
"• If the invalid dose is the first dose, repeat the dose as soon as possible in the opposite arm. Administer the second dose 21 days after the repeat dose.
"• If the invalid dose is the second dose, repeat the dose as soon as possible in the opposite arm. This will complete the series.
"• Note: We do not recommend a third dose for pregnant women at this time due to lack of data. We would recommend revaccination for all other people.”
Individuals who received the invalid dose will receive a phone call from a THD public health professional to schedule their appointment for a repeat dose.
Those who believe they may have received an affected dose can call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355.
Receiving an additional dose is not expected to have an elevated risk and side effects will be similar to previous doses, such as localized soreness where the vaccine was injected, general muscle aches and fatigue, fever or chills.
As of May 16, the Tulsa Health Department has administered more than 122,311 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System.