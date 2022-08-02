Tulsa Health Department administering new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine

The Tulsa Health Department is currently scheduling appointments for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

About 1,000 doses of the Novavax protein-based vaccine — which requires two doses — will be available through the Health Department, said Ellen Niemitalo, THD's manager of immunizations.

The technology used to make Novavax and other protein-based vaccines has been used in the U.S. for more than 30 years, including for flu vaccines, Neimitalo said, so people who want a more familiar type of vaccine could get this one.

Novavax adds another option to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson viral-vector vaccine, all of which are still available at the Health Department as well.

“Novavax vaccine was created using the same science as vaccines that have been around for decades, including the seasonal flu vaccine,” said Priscilla Haynes, the Health Department's division chief of preventive health services. “This is another COVID-19 vaccine option that may be more appealing to individuals who are hesitant to receiving an RNA vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendation of the Novavax vaccine for primary series vaccination in adults ages 18 and older.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available on an appointment basis at the following Tulsa Health Department locations:

• James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th East Ave.

• Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave.

• North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

To make an appointment, visit vaccinate918.com. Those 17 and under must have a parent or guardian present to consent to the vaccination.

More information regarding vaccine clinic locations in Tulsa County also can be found at vaccinate918.com. More information about COVID-19 can be found at tulsa-health.org/COVID19. Call 918-582-9355 to speak to a public health professional.

Jacob Factor contributed to this story.